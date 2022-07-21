Criminal complaint reveals more details into Waterloo standoff and hostage situation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to a criminal complaint, a man was threatening authorities with a large knife as he held his wife and several children hostage during an hours-long standoff in Waterloo on Tuesday.

Robert Smull, 40, is charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment, two counts of child endangerment, and tampering with a witness.

The criminal complaint says that officers responded to the 700 block of Kern Street where Smull would not let his wife and a 4-year-old and 5-year-old leave the house.

Smull allegedly threatened to "come for every cops' head that comes through that door...with the biggest knife I got."

During the standoff, Smull had a 19-inch corn knife that police say he used to make a hole through the aluminum storm door. They say Smull's wife was with him as he was threatening officers, and at one point he pushed her into a corner as he held the knife.

The complaint states that Smull's wife was shaking and looked frightened as she came to the window of the house.

Eventually, the woman and children were able to escape through a window, and Smull came outside and surrendered to officers. During the two-hour standoff, tactical teams had responded to the situation.

Following the standoff, neighbors told KWWL that police had responded to the residence before, but they knew this was a more serious situation.