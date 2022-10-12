Crews begin work on Franklin Street in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Repair work on Franklin Street from E. 1st St. to E. 7th St. began on Wednesday. The project also includes repairs to the Iowa Northern Railroad Franklin St. crossing.
"It's been several years since it's had an overlay. The surface is getting rugged, and it's tough for folks walking across it, and it's tough for snow plowing in the wintertime," City of Waterloo Engineer Jamie Knutson said.
The work will be divided into two stages. See the maps above for reference:
- Stage 1: E. 1st to the middle of 5th St. and Franklin St. intersection.
- Stage 2: Middle of 5th St. and Franklin St. to E. 7th St.
Franklin St. will be closed except for E. 5 and 6th St. intersections to allow for crossing traffic. Crews began the work on stage 1 on Wednesday. The work includes placing a new surface, utility repairs, full-depth pavement patching, and sidewalk ramp improvements.
"We're coming in with a giant machine, and we're going to grind about two inches of asphalt off the top," Knutson said. "Then we're going to look at that surface and do some patching as needed. Then we'll put about two and a half inches of new asphalt back on top of it."
The current plans are for stages 1 and 2 to take three weeks a piece, but Knutson said it could be longer depending on how much patching they need to do.
"The less patching, the sooner we'll have it open, and the more patching we have to do, the longer it's going to take," Knutson said. "We estimate a certain amount of patching in the contract, but until you get that surface ground off, you don't know what you have."
Businesses along Franklin Street are already feeling the effects. It was a much smaller crowd for lunch at Los Reyes, which is typically their busiest time of day. Zapata said the restaurant is usually packed for lunch, but on Wednesday, there were only a few people eating lunch.
"We are family here, so a lot of us have families. We need jobs. If we don't have customers, we don't have a job, so we need a to keep business going," Los Reyes manager Navel Zapata said. "We are letting people know over the phone that they can still have orders picked up, and we are just advising them to come through the back way so they can get their food."
Even though Franklin is closed from East 1st Street to the middle of 5th Street, and customers may have to take a different route to find them, Zapata said she wants the community to know they are open.
"We're still here and open for business as usual, and we're ready to serve some delicious Mexican food," she said.
Semi-traffic can use E. 6th St. to reach the northeast industrial park and is discouraged from using Mulberry St. for detours.
During Stage 1, traffic on Franklin Street will be directed to Mulberry Street, starting from Highway 63 to East 5th and 6th Streets. Southbound East 4th Street traffic detours Walnut Street to East 5th Street to Lafayette Street. The northbound East 4th Street detour runs from Mulberry Street to East 6th Street to Walnut Street.
"Franklin is a major thoroughfare, and we don't like to close those unless we have to. Anybody who has driven it knows it is quite narrow, and trying to do the construction with traffic is not safe for the construction workers, the inspectors and the traveling public," Knutson said. "It does affect traffic, but we tried to minimize it. And then, we'll continue to try to minimize the patching and the other things and keep the closure to a minimum. But it's one of those things that it just takes a while to get the work done."
Knutson said they hope to have both stages done and Franklin re-opened to traffic by mid-November.