Construction to soon begin on Waterloo's San Marnan Drive

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Construction will soon begin on one of Waterloo's busiest roads. San Marnan Drive will be closed from Hammond Avenue to the Hawkeye intersection beginning in June.
The road will be shut down for several months, with the construction efforts beginning next month.
Every other year, the state of Iowa assigns scores based on the quality of its roads. Waterloo City Engineer Jamie Knutson explained that the state's score, and feedback from drivers, helped drive them to get the project underway.
Knuston said, "San Marnan just needs help, and anybody who has driven it, especially in the winter time, realizes all of the bumps and everything else that show up. So it's time."
Knutson also mentioned that the road will not change much, with the project instead designed to improve the road as it currently exists.
Construction is expected to last until late 2023.