Construction continues at the site of All-In-Grocers in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- If you have driven by the lot on Franklin Street where the new All-In-Grocers will be built, you have probably seen the progress as crews work to construct the new store.
"It's exciting to see the project get to this point. I mean, I was here when the first concrete floor was poured over two years ago," Sherman Wise, a consultant on the project, said. "Just to see this come to fruition, this project is getting bigger and bigger, and it's really important in our community."
All-In Grocers has been years in the making. Since the groundbreaking event back in 2018, the lot has been mountains of dirt with weeds growing out of them, but from that field, a building has sprouted.
"It feels great to see it take to shape the way it is," All-In-Grocers Developer and Owner Rodney Anderson said.
It's been tough building a grocery store from scratch. The pandemic put stress on the supply chain of materials across the country. Steel and other supplies, such as lumber, were hard to get ahold of.
Financial issues were other factors in delaying the building of the store. The city and All-In-Grocers modified their development agreement several times.
"The journey has been a character builder for me. If everything is easy, you never know what you're made of and what your path is shaped for you to be," Anderson said. "A challenge like this was very much worth it. It was a worthy opponent. But like any opponent, someday you're defeated. So the opponent that was put in front of us has been defeated. And now here we are with this historic build in Waterloo, Iowa, over $10 million inside an underserved area of town."
On Thursday, Wise and Anderson toured the building with representatives of the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact to see the progress made during construction.
"It's incredible to see what's been done. When we were here last, it was just a field," Social Impact Investment Director Nyra Jordan said. "To be able to see the progress and then start to get a tangible sense of what's going to happen and what the space is going to look like, I think that has been inspiring for us because it shows the impact of our involvement in this."
The American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact is invested in the development and some of the programs it will provide. Jordan said they work to close equity gaps, something they believe this development will do in Waterloo.
"Our consumers live in this community, our employees live in this community and there's a way for us to support thriving communities," Jordan said. "If we want consumers and employees to be obligated to us, we think we have an obligation to the community, and so for us, it just made sense to be connected here."
Jordan said they got involved after hearing about the project from some of their other investment partners in Wisconsin and Iowa. After talking with Rodney and learning about his vision for the project, Jordan said they found that it aligned with the work they were doing.
"I think it is a realization of how we can amplify what is happening and help lift community members with a vision," she said. "To see that come to life has been inspiring for us."
The new store is expected to provide more than just food. Rodney Anderson said it represents "hope and opportunity." It'll house a Clean Laundry Laundromat, a Grandma's Hands Restaurant, and the Mrs. Willie Mae Wright Community Center, which will also be the second location of the 1619 Freedom School.
"I'm excited that we have a platform that we can use All-In Grocers to educate the community about healthy initiatives, healthy cooking classes, and things like that," Wise said. "It's going to be more than just a neighborhood grocery store. It's also going to be an outlet to educate our community."
They also want to partner with local farmers to ensure access to fresh groceries.
The project will add 40 to 60 new jobs to the Cedar Valley. Wise's staffing agency will be responsible for filling those jobs.
Part of that will come from The Road Home, a program he launched last March with the Iowa Department of Corrections, helping those formerly incarcerated with life skills once they get out. The non-profit is partnering with All-In to give program participants jobs potentially and, if they deserve it, managerial promotions.
"If you come in as an entry-level employee, can we get you and work your way up to a managerial position, that's where we started seeing change economically and pertaining to equity," Wise said.
The life skills program teaches individuals who participate a lot of different things.
"The employment piece is a huge component in wanting to some responsibility, it helps them bring an income in for them and their families if they have children," Wise said. "We can give them better education, outlets, tools and resources. We can have safer streets in Waterloo."
The next step for the construction crews is to put drywall up. They're going to blow insulation next Monday and start putting up drywall. Once the weather improves, they hope to start back up outside by laying down concrete.
The goal is to finish by August or September, depending on the rooftop units. They are shooting to open in October, ahead of the holiday season. Anderson said he hopes this project is a pillar for other projects.
"I hope it gives the next person hope, you might not do a $10 million project, but anything that you can bring to the community that does not have anything in it is hope," he said. "I hope someone could look at this and say, hey, you know what, if Rodney Anderson and his team could do this, why not me? I want someone to take out that. I don't care who's telling me no. I don't care how long something takes. Just continue to do it. You know what's inside of you. If you have this inside of you. It can be completed."