Construction begins on new affordable housing community in Waterloo

MWATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Construction is now underway on a new affordable housing community in Waterloo.
The Annex Group, an impact housing developer based in Indianapolis, is building Union at North Crossing, a three-story garden-style community. It will include 180 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The new housing will be for residents who make as much or less than 60 percent of the area's median income.
The new $37 million affordable housing community will be built on 10 acres of land on East Fourth Street.
The Annex Group said it expected to complete construction on Union at North Crossing by Summer 2024.
"We believe this community will enhance the area and be a real benefit to the people of Waterloo," CEO of The Annex Group Kyle Bach said in a statement. "Multiple employers in and around Waterloo have announced hiring plans that can create a need for more housing, and we want to be part of the solution. This community will offer meaningful amenities, plenty of space and brand-new apartments to people looking for a new place to call home."
The City of Waterloo provided several incentives for the development. According to The Annex Group, the Iowa Finance Authority issued a tax credit award and $25 million in tax exempt bonds for the project. R4 Capital is investing $14.8 million in tax credit equity, and R4 Capital Funding, is providing $27.8 million in construction and perm financing.
"Iowa is an important state for us and for me personally," President of The Annex Group Tom Tomaszewski said in a statement. "My grandfather, born in 1898, lived his entire life in Iowa, starting in a modest, one-room cabin without electricity. It's with great pride that we continue to address the pressing need for affordable housing in this remarkable state."
Union at North Crossing is The Annex Group's second community in Iowa. Earlier this year, they opened Union at Wiley, an affordable housing community in Cedar Rapids.