Construction begins on local health center aimed at increasing health care access

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new construction project is getting started that aims to increase health care access in rural areas. The Buchanan County Health Center plans to expand and renovate its facility in Independence.
Construction efforts began on Monday. Demolition will begin soon, eventually building a two-story building for inpatient services and future growth.
This construction project will involve a 37,000 square foot expansion. There will be two major phases to the project. First, demolition will begin on the west side of the building, including the former dialysis center.
After this, construction will begin on the new two-story building, including new inpatient rooms. Buchanan County Health Center CEO Wade Weis says he hopes the expansion will help increase access for rural Iowans.
Weis said they are, "trying to keep people off the roads, especially in rural Iowa. You know what our winters are like here, and keeping people close to home is a very big part of what we try to do. To bring in services that you would normally see in bigger areas."
A big focus of the project will be on the new and updated inpatient rooms. The current rooms were originally built in the 1960s. As medical equipment and technology continue to evolve, the Buchanan County Health Center aims to evolve with it.
The Buchanan County Health Center also told KWWL that while there is nothing immediately planned, they do hope to bring back dialysis services to their facility in the near future.
The construction project is expected to be completed by December 2024. Half of the project's funding comes from cash reserves set aside across several years of planning. The other funding will come from local loans.