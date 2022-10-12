Community AIDS Assistance Project to celebrate 30 years in northeast Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – The AIDS epidemic might seem like something of decades gone by, but the illness still exists. People in Iowa and across the world are living with the illness and are doing so with the help of modern medicines and support from organizations like the Community AIDS Assistance Project (CAAP).
CAAP is celebrating 30 years in northeast Iowa. The non-profit organization focuses their efforts on AIDS prevention education and supporting those living with HIV and AIDS.
The 30th Annual CAAP Benefit weekend is set for November 4 and 5 in downtown Waterloo. The weekend gets started with a pre-party at Kings & Queens Club on 4th Street in Waterloo that Friday with raffles, auctions and entertainment. The gala event will be Saturday at the Waterloo Convention Center.
Knowing your status is important. Black Hawk County Public Health offers free and confidential testing for all STIs. Learn more here.