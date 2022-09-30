Columbus defense scores another second half shutout in 41-13 victory over Beckman

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) The Waterloo Columbus defense shutout Beckman in the second half and the Sailor offense did its its job in a 41-13 victory over Dyersville Beckman Friday night at Columbus.
The Columbus 'D' shutout Cascade in the second half last week and turned in an encore performance against the Blazers, whose only loss came at the hand of Cascade, 14-13, earlier.
Sailor senior running back, Caleb Holthaus, scored two first half running touchdowns, as Columbus built a 20-13 lead a half. Carson Hartz also added a first half Sailor TD.
Beckman played this game without several starters, including the starting quarterback. In all, 7 Beckman players were not allowed to play against Columbus for disciplinary reasons.
Beckman plays host to Sumner-Fredericksburg, while Columbus is at home against Postville.