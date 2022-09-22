Columbus Catholic High School looks back on the legacy of Msgr. Walter Brunkan

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – A large, ornate grandfather clock might look out of place in the office of a high school. But at Columbus Catholic High School, that clock has ties to a very special person.
Monsignor Walker Brunkan died last week at the age of 92. For his nine decades of life, he left quite the mark at Columbus. He served at the school as assistant principal and then principal from 1959 to 1991.
"This school wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that man,” said Gary Schnieders, a history teacher at Columbus. "For Columbus High School, he was everything in the world."
Gary Schnieders has taught and coached at Columbus for 46 years. This allowed him to develop a close friendship with Msgr. Brunkan in that time.
"He taught us what it means to be living life and helping other people,” he said, reflecting on Father Brunkan's service to the school and to the community. "He did so much more than that that no one ever knew. Show up here on a Saturday morning, who's out there mowing the lawn? Father Brunkan, the principal. Who's out plowing the snow in the wintertime? Father Brunkan. Who's out doing the electrical work in the building? Father Brunkan."
Msgr. Brunkan's life extended beyond the Church. He was a fine woodworker, making clocks like the one in the Columbus office. These clocks were sold as fundraisers for the school or the parishes he served. Some were given as gifts as well. The large clocks, featuring beautiful craftsmanship, were admired by many.
"I had talked to Father. I said 'I'd sure like one of your clocks but I can't afford it though, Father,'” said Schnieders.
It was that comment that landed Schnieders next to Msgr. Brunkan in the school's wood shop making clocks for two and a half weeks.
"It was at that point I learned 'oh my goodness, Father, this is harder than I ever thought!' He had me sanding the clocks. 'Well Father that's nice. Nope, gotta keep doing it.' I'm lucky I have fingerprints anymore,” he laughed.
The large clock in the office is from 2019. It's now a living reminder of the man who went above and beyond his higher calling.
Msgr. Brunkan was elevated to Monsignor by the Archdiocese. He served as an associate priest in Charles City after graduating seminary school in 1956. After Columbus High School, he was assigned to four sister parishes in Greene, Allison, Roseville and Rockford. He retired in 2019.
His obituary can be read here.