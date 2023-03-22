College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls suspended for summer 2023

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- After more than 40 years, the College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls will not return this summer.
Event organizers say that they have made the difficult decision to suspend the 2023 festival, citing changes in artist interest, volunteer availability, and sponsor commitment as several factors playing a role in the decision.
Organizers say that the effects of the pandemic have only worsened some of these logistical issues.
They will continue to discuss the possibility of a different art event in the future.