Cold temperatures are hard on cars. Here is how to care for your car in the harsh weather.

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near
45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much
of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to
40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

Cold temperatures are hard on cars. Here is how to care for your car in the harsh weather.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Mother nature has not been gentle to Eastern Iowa this week, bringing lots of wind, snow and frigid temperatures. If you are not careful, the sub-zero temperatures could give your car trouble.

On Friday afternoon, Boubin Automotive Services was slammed as the frigid cold caused problems for drivers. The majority of the issues they saw in the shop were dead batteries and bad tires.

"More of the flat and low tires than anything else," Shawn Streitmatter said. "We see a lot of that. The colder it is, the worse."

Most tire issues have been leaks where the tire meets the rim.

"When it gets cold like this, the amount of bead leaks that we see on the tires are much higher," Streitmatter said. "We've been grinding a lot of beats and sealing up many beads in tires."

It was a steady stream of cars. Linda Kenny came by to get some air in her tires.

"I just know from a previous experience our whole family got together," Kenny said. "The temperatures were like this, and all the outdoor compressors freeze up in seems in this type of temperature."

Others had dead batteries. On these ultra-cold days, older batteries, in particular, have a hard time.

"That kind of comes with winter regardless, but when it gets cold, it amplifies it," Streitmatter said.

When temperatures drop below freezing, a car's battery capacity begins to fall. As it gets colder, that only gets worse.

Streitmatter said that as a battery ages, it becomes weaker and weaker and can't hold the charge like it normally would.

"With the extreme temperatures, the battery will freeze, and it just started the car. It takes a lot more power to start a car in the wintertime than when it is warm out," he said.

They also saw a lot of broken wiper blades or frozen wiper fluid containers. Streitmatter said drivers should not use their wipers to clear snow and ice from the windshield since heavy snow can break the wipers when they try to push the snow off.

"Warm your car up before you turn the wiper blades on," he said. "People turn the wiper blades on before they unfreeze, and it snaps the blade or wrecks the actual arm or motor of the wiper system."

Streitmatter said regular maintenance is the only way to keep a car running at low temperatures. He recommended having an annual inspection and a mechanic test your battery, check your air pressure and fluid levels, and ensure the car is up to the challenge for winter.

Ideally, you should keep your vehicle in a garage, but only some have that option.

"If you're able to get it inside and out of the wind or even just park it out of the wind even if it's outside, that can help tremendously," Streitmatter said. "With the wind, it just makes the temperature so much colder."

Streitmatter said the longer the frigid temperatures linger, the more issues compound and additional problems pop up. He expects they will be extra busy on Tuesday next week after the long holiday weekend.

 