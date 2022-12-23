Cold temperatures are hard on cars. Here is how to care for your car in the harsh weather.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Mother nature has not been gentle to Eastern Iowa this week, bringing lots of wind, snow and frigid temperatures. If you are not careful, the sub-zero temperatures could give your car trouble.
On Friday afternoon, Boubin Automotive Services was slammed as the frigid cold caused problems for drivers. The majority of the issues they saw in the shop were dead batteries and bad tires.
"More of the flat and low tires than anything else," Shawn Streitmatter said. "We see a lot of that. The colder it is, the worse."
Most tire issues have been leaks where the tire meets the rim.
"When it gets cold like this, the amount of bead leaks that we see on the tires are much higher," Streitmatter said. "We've been grinding a lot of beats and sealing up many beads in tires."
It was a steady stream of cars. Linda Kenny came by to get some air in her tires.
"I just know from a previous experience our whole family got together," Kenny said. "The temperatures were like this, and all the outdoor compressors freeze up in seems in this type of temperature."
Others had dead batteries. On these ultra-cold days, older batteries, in particular, have a hard time.
"That kind of comes with winter regardless, but when it gets cold, it amplifies it," Streitmatter said.
When temperatures drop below freezing, a car's battery capacity begins to fall. As it gets colder, that only gets worse.
Streitmatter said that as a battery ages, it becomes weaker and weaker and can't hold the charge like it normally would.
"With the extreme temperatures, the battery will freeze, and it just started the car. It takes a lot more power to start a car in the wintertime than when it is warm out," he said.
They also saw a lot of broken wiper blades or frozen wiper fluid containers. Streitmatter said drivers should not use their wipers to clear snow and ice from the windshield since heavy snow can break the wipers when they try to push the snow off.
"Warm your car up before you turn the wiper blades on," he said. "People turn the wiper blades on before they unfreeze, and it snaps the blade or wrecks the actual arm or motor of the wiper system."
Streitmatter said regular maintenance is the only way to keep a car running at low temperatures. He recommended having an annual inspection and a mechanic test your battery, check your air pressure and fluid levels, and ensure the car is up to the challenge for winter.
Ideally, you should keep your vehicle in a garage, but only some have that option.
"If you're able to get it inside and out of the wind or even just park it out of the wind even if it's outside, that can help tremendously," Streitmatter said. "With the wind, it just makes the temperature so much colder."
Streitmatter said the longer the frigid temperatures linger, the more issues compound and additional problems pop up. He expects they will be extra busy on Tuesday next week after the long holiday weekend.