City of Waterloo making progress on broadband services

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Waterloo continues to move forward with plans to provide a city-run Internet service to provide high-speeds for the community.
The request for proposal for building the $20 million dollar system will be on the February agenda. The city plans to award the contract to begin construction in March.
Mayor Quintin Hart said as soon as the ground is ready to go they are going to start trenching for Waterloo's first municipally owned fiber system.
"We are hoping to connect people with Waterloo fiber towards the end of this year," Hart said. "We have a very aggressive schedule and we'll start connecting people at the end of this year. It's about a two and a half to three year process to make sure every corner of this community is covered."
Mayor Hart said services will include internet, cable, phone services.