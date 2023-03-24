Challenge filed to bankruptcy sale of Black's Building

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The primary credit holder for the historic Black's Building is challenging the recent bankruptcy sale in court.
The building was built in 1913 and has nine floors, including 199,074 square feet of space. It housed the Black's Department store a few years after it was built.
Midtown Development, which currently operates the building, put the building up for auction on the site Ten-X earlier this month.
MBM Developments, LLC, out of North Bay Village, Florida, had the winning bid of $1.9 million and a $57,000 transaction fee for the auction site.
The sale still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy court judge, and this week, the creditor with the primary interest in what happens to the building filed an objection to the sale.
OSK XII bought Midtown Developments debt from MidWestOne Bank. In a court filing, lawyers for OSK XII said the sales process was improper because it did not meet the $3.25 million reserve price, and OSK XII did not have a chance to bid on the building.
"The OSK lien mortgage is in excess of both the reserve price, and the price the Debtor now seeks to approve," OSK CII wrote in court documents. "OSK does not consent to any such sale, the amount the debtor wishes to sell the Black's Building for is nowhere close to the aggregate value of all liens on the Black's Building."
A judge has set a hearing on whether or not to approve the sale for March 29 at 10 a.m.