Cedar Valley Lakes Trail closed for phase two of trail replacement project

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Cedar Valley Lakes Trail west of George Wyth Campground and from George Wyth Lodge to Krieg's Crossing will be closed for the next three months.
Crews started construction June 14th for phase II of the Cedar Valley Lake Trail replacement project.
The asphalt trail will be removed and replaced with concrete and then expanded to 10 feet wide.
Lori Eberhard, Park Manager for George Wyth State Park, said in order for construction to stay on time, visitors have to stay off the trials.
"Everybody has waited years to have this done, we finally have the opportunity to get it done," Eberhard said. "Please stay out of the construction zone, because if something happens it could take a lot longer or may not be able to be completed."
Eberhard said those who use the trails will need to use South Riverside Trail to get to Cedar Falls/Pfeiffer Park from Waterloo.
Phase two is expected to be complete by the end of September.
The state park was able to receive monetary donations and grant funding through the COVID Relief Recreational Trail Program to help fix the trails.