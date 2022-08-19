Cedar Valley Jaycees gives away hundreds of backpacks in six minutes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The Cedar Valley Jaycees handed out more than 600 backpacks in minutes on Thursday. The Cedar Valley Back to School Backpack project is distributing 1200 backpacks full of school supplies filled with new supplies.
The program has been around for 25 years and gives children all the supplies they need to succeed in school.
Volunteers passed out the free backpacks at Lafayette Park Thursday afternoon.
They have 350 more backpacks to give out on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Sullivan Park in Waterloo. Backpacks will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis. They originally planned to hold the second distribution event on Saturday but pushed it back to Sunday because of the weather.
Hope City Church will serve free hamburgers, hotdogs, and ice cream.
Sign-up is not required for the event. For more information visit the Cedar Valley Jaycees website.