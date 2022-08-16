Cedar Valley Jaycees announce dates for backpack giveaway

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Valley Jaycees will be handing out nearly 1,200 backpacks over the course of two days as part of the Cedar Valley Back to School Backpack project.
The program has been around for 25 years and is dedicated to giving children all of the supplies they need in order to succeed in school.
Backpacks will be filled with new supplies and will be free for all. The backpacks will be handed out on Thursday, August 18th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Lafayette Park in Waterloo.
They'll also be handed out on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Sullivan Park in Waterloo. Backpacks will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.
All 1,200 backpacks will be available on Thursday, with leftovers being given out on Saturday.
Food will be served by Hope City Church.
Sign-up is not required for the event. For more information visit the Cedar Valley Jaycees website.