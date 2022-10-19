Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on August homicide

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to an August homicide case.
Johnnie Murrell Rose II, 32, was shot in August. Rose II later died of his injuries at an area hospital.
According to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, there is a $1,500 reward being offered for information that can bring closure to the case.
If you have tips, you can contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477.)