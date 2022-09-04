Cedar Valley couple collects water donations for Jackson Mississippi crisis

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Jackson, Mississippi residents are nearing on one week of no fresh water, after heavy flooding tainted the area water treatment plant.
Now over 822 miles away, one Cedar Valley couple is hosting a donation drive to raise money and collect water for residents.
Emily and Ryan Swalve are both University of Northern Iowa students, and about the problem through the news and their classes.
"They don’t have reliable water, so we’re going to take all of those cases ourselves and put them in a big U-haul and then drive them down to Mississippi to give them to the residents,” Ryan said.
A class discussion inspired Ryan to get involved.
“Sitting in class last Wednesday, one of the students in class- not myself- asked the professor ‘hey what do you think about the water crisis?’ And then she kind of said some things, and came back and said, ‘what can you do about the water crisis?' to him, and I was thinking, shoot, what can we do?" he said.
Adding, "there’s a lot of opportunity, there’s a lot of people in Waterloo/Cedar Falls and we both work for HyVee, so that’s an easier way for us to get out and get more people involved.”
Both Ryan and Emily work at the Cedar Falls and Waterloo Crossroads Hy-Vee, and have set up shop for the weekend infront of the stores. People passing by can get a small barcode to ring a water donation up at the register, buy water themselves and bring it out, or donate cash at the front entrances.
While relying on each other, the couple is hopeful to make a lasting impact.
“This is something I don’t know if I would have pursued if I hadn’t, or Ryan hadn’t brought it up, just because I don’t know anything about donating, it’s kind of a big task but we make a good team,” Emily said.
They plan to leave September 10th, but another drive will be held tomorrow infront of the stores. They'll also host a water drive behind the UNI Dome this Thursday to collect last minute donations. Once they arrive, Ryan says they've been working with a local charity to distribute to those in need.
“It’s good for me just knowing to give back, doing good things for somebody not necessarily for the credit of doing it, just like them, they’re going to get water and they’re going to be grateful,” Ryan concluded.
If you can't make it to a water drive but would like to donate still, Ryan also has accounts on Paypal, Venmo and CashApp set up to collect.
Those can be found at:
- Venmo: @WATERlootoMississippi
- Cashapp: $RyanSwalve
- Paypal: RyanSwalve