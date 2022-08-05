Cedar Falls trailer fire extinguished Thursday night

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Thursday night at around 6:00 p.m. the Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to a trailer fire, where the fire was extinguished and nobody was inside.
The fire occurred at 700 W Ridgeway Avenue Lot #225. Crews found flames and smoke coming from the trailer. Crews forced their way into the trailer and confirmed that no body was at the scene.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Investigation has led crews to believe that the fire may have started due to malfunctioning electrical parts.