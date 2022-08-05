 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cedar Falls trailer fire extinguished Thursday night

  • Updated
By Madelyne Rosenberg

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Thursday night at around 6:00 p.m. the Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to a trailer fire, where the fire was extinguished and nobody was inside.

The fire occurred at 700 W Ridgeway Avenue Lot #225. Crews found flames and smoke coming from the trailer. Crews forced their way into the trailer and confirmed that no body was at the scene.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Investigation has led crews to believe that the fire may have started due to malfunctioning electrical parts.