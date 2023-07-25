Cedar Falls to hold Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night this year

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls will host trick-or-treating on Halloween day this year, Mayor Rob Green announced on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post Mayor Green said, "After discussions with the other area mayors, Cedar Falls will have trick-or-treating on October 31st from 6pm - 8pm."
Green continued, "Though the response from parents, teachers, and students was very positive for the Saturday night event (so I don't regret doing that last year), the rest of the Cedar Valley is sticking with October 31; I would foresee an increased public safety risk and burden in doing a Beggar's Night on a different night than the rest of the Cedar Valley, so October 31st it is."
In years past, the city held trick-or-treating on the Saturday night before Halloween.