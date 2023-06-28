 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Cedar Falls receives RAISE grant for Main Street reconstruction project

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls will receive a $10 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant toward the Main Street reconstruction project. The Department of Transportation made the announcement on Wednesday morning. 

The project involves a reconstruction of Main Street between University Avenue and 6th Street. Street enhancements, dedicated on-street bike lanes, ADA-accessible sidewalks/trails, mid-block crossings, transit stops, and more will be included in the project.

Construction efforts began this spring and are expected to be completed in summer of 2025.

Cedar Falls City Administrator Ron Gaines issued a statement in a press release.

Gaines said, "We want to thank Public Works Director Chase Schrage and his staff as well as our partners at Foth for their effort in securing the grant. The entire process is very competitive and there are a lot of deserving projects across the country so to be a recipient is a huge accomplishment. It is truly a testament to the work of our City staff and their dedication to improving our community. We also appreciate the support of Iowa Senators Grassley and Ernst as well as Representative Hinson which helped make this possible.”