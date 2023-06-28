Cedar Falls receives RAISE grant for Main Street reconstruction project

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls will receive a $10 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant toward the Main Street reconstruction project. The Department of Transportation made the announcement on Wednesday morning.
The project involves a reconstruction of Main Street between University Avenue and 6th Street. Street enhancements, dedicated on-street bike lanes, ADA-accessible sidewalks/trails, mid-block crossings, transit stops, and more will be included in the project.
Construction efforts began this spring and are expected to be completed in summer of 2025.
Cedar Falls City Administrator Ron Gaines issued a statement in a press release.
Gaines said, "We want to thank Public Works Director Chase Schrage and his staff as well as our partners at Foth for their effort in securing the grant. The entire process is very competitive and there are a lot of deserving projects across the country so to be a recipient is a huge accomplishment. It is truly a testament to the work of our City staff and their dedication to improving our community. We also appreciate the support of Iowa Senators Grassley and Ernst as well as Representative Hinson which helped make this possible.”