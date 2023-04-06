Cedar Falls Public Safety Officers recognized for their achievements

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Several Cedar Falls Public Safety Officers have received high honors for their work in the past year on the force.
Each year the department gives out awards to team members who have gone above and beyond. New Police Chief Mark Howard says that it's important to recognize the great work from the department.
Howard said, ""Some years we have four or five, this year we had several, in the teens, you know, it just depends on the year. We don't wanna water down the awards. We're not just recognizing people, we're recognizing those public safety officers that go above and beyond."
Howard added, "This year was a large group - I hope that continues. I think we did a lot of good as a public safety division this last year."
The Cedar Falls Public Safety awards are held in spring each year.