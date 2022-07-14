Cedar Falls Public Safety offering four Active Shooter Training courses for public

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- People and businesses in Cedar Falls will be able to attend a series of Active Shooter Training courses over the next coming weeks to help them prepare for possible violent incidents.
There will be four training sessions held by Cedar Falls Public Safety at their building at 4600 South Main Street. It is free and anyone 15 or older is encouraged to attend:
- July 21, 2-3 p.m.
- August 4, 7-8 p.m.
- August 11, 2-3 p.m.
- August 18, 7-8 p.m.
The course is titled 'A Citizen's Response to Active Shooter Situations,' and will provide training on how people can increase their survivability in active shooter situations. aid persons in increasing their survivability in the event they find themselves in the midst of an active shooting situation
It will be presented by Lieutenant Dennis O'Neill, who's been with Cedar Falls for 22 years. He previously served on the Cedar Falls SWAT team and currently works with the public and other law enforcement on preparation for violent incidents.
“The goal of the course is for participants to sit, listen, and learn,” Lt. O’Neill said. “We don’t want people to be afraid but we do want them to be prepared with accurate safety information and procedures. Although we wish this training was not necessary, active shooting incidents across the nation have not slowed down. It is an important part of public safety services to provide this education to our community.”
You can reserve a spot in a training session by emailing Amanda Huisman at amanda.huisman@cedarfalls.com by the Tuesday before the specific session. If you can't attend and still want the education, you can call (319) 273-8612 for more opportunities.