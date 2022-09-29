Cedar Falls Police & Fire divisions sporting pink patches to support breast cancer awareness

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The "Pink Patch Project" has returned to the Cedar Valley this year. From now through October, law enforcement will wear "pink" versions of their patches in support of breast cancer awareness.
In Cedar Falls, the Public Safety Department's Police and Fire divisions are trying to encourage discussion about early detection of the cancer.
The department says that you can also support the cause by buying patches and t-shirts at the department, as well as at booths set up around town.
The department will also have their patrol SUV's striped with pink, and they will also display the pink ribbon.
All of the proceeds will be donated to the Beyond Pink team.