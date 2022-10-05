Cedar Falls hosting Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Public Safety will be hosting a site for the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Citizens can dispose of expired, unwanted/unused prescription drugs at 4600 S Main St. Residents can call Public Safety at 319-273-8612 for an officer to visit their home to pick up the prescription drugs as well.
If you wish to stay in your car on-site, you can call public safety and an officer will be out to pick up the items.
- All solid dosage pharmaceutical products & liquids in consumer containers may be accepted including tablets, capsules, and patches.
- Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.
- Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
- Vape pens/e-cigarette devices are accepted only after the batteries are removed from the device. If the battery cannot be removed, consumers can check with large electronic stores on who may accept the vape pen or e-cigarette devices for disposal.
- People should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.
"The Drug Take Back Day is a responsible and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs and keep families and the community safe. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse including by children or teens. We do want to remind citizens that the prescription drug return receptacle is always available at the front entrance of the Public Safety building, accessible 24 hours a day, year-round. However, the purpose of Take Back Day is to grow awareness and increase its use by the public." Capt. Jeff Sitzmann