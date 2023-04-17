Cedar Falls city council to discuss public hearing for North Cedar Heights reconstruction project

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls city council will meet on Monday night to discuss setting a date to hold a public hearing on proposed plans for Phase 1A of the North cedar Heights reconstruction project.
The plan is to have that hearing on May 1. They'll also discuss a contract and estimated costs for the project. The project will repave roads and will work on the water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer.
The project starts at West Ridgewood Drive from Glenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane, and runs from Timber Drive to Grand Boulevard.
In the latest phase of the project, crews closed Cedar Heights Drive from the Viking Road roundabout to south of Huntington road for six months in 2022.