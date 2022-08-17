BREAKING: Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to resign

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Waterloo is stating Dr. Joel Fitzgerald is resigning as Chief of Police effective this Friday.
Fitzgerald accepted a new position in Colorado with Assistant Chief Joe Leibold assuming the role of Interim Chief of Police.
"The competition for highly educated and experienced professionals keeps getting tougher, especially when competing against larger markets for skilled talent," says Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "In this economy, everyone must do what is right for their family. We wish the Fitzgerald family well and thank Joel for all he accomplished in his time here."
The City of Waterloo says Fitzgerald instituted several changes such as better technology, elevate mental health partnership, Critical Incident Trained Officers and decrease civil litigation in the Police.
"Waterloo PD has put great people in leadership positions and has great veteran and young officers working diligently to provide for community safety. With this team in place, we are well positioned to serve the changing needs of our community," says Assistant Chief Leibold. "I am honored to serve this
department in this capacity and look forward to building even greater bonds with the residents of Waterloo."