Bond vote for Waterloo's city-operated Internet service set for Tuesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – The city of Waterloo continues to push forward on plans to create a city-run Internet service to boost connection speeds in the city. The next step is special election Tuesday, September 13 for a General Obligation Bond worth $20 million.
Waterloo residents have the chance to vote on whether or not the “GO” bond can be taken out. It requires a 60% approval to move forward.
Those leading the charge want people to know this bond wouldn't be seen on property taxes; instead it's a lean against the future profits of the utility.
"One thing I like to share with people is that it's not going against property taxes. It's really looking at the future revenues from the utility and bonding against those. I think that's one thing people need to realize, it's not going against property taxes. That's not the plan at all,” said Andy Van Fleet, Chair of the Waterloo Municipal Communications Utility Board (MCU).
Waterloo voters first voted to move forward with the project back in 2005, but it went untouched for several years before being resurrected around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic when solid Internet connections became more important.
"It's really going to help people work from home better, our students learn better and then to be an attractive draw for different businesses that are looking to come to a place like Waterloo that has a Gigabit service that's expandable to 10 Gigabit up and down,” said Van Fleet.
A city-operated Internet provider would be similar to the services found in Cedar Falls and Waverly. Van Fleet said speeds provided through this service would be faster and cheaper than those provided by private services.
As of right now, the main two providers to Waterloo homes are Mediacom and CenturyLink.
The GO bond is only a part of the plan to pay for the roughly $120 million project. Some of the other sources of funding will come through grants, potential TIF revenues and more.
The plan currently is for the city to start taking bids this winter and start digging in the lines as soon as spring. The first Waterloo homes would be connected beginning late next year.
Voting will be a bit different. Since it's a special election, there are only eight polling places for all of Waterloo's voters. Some of these places may be different than where voters typically go, however voters can go to any location. See the voting locations here.
Read more about Waterloo's fiber-optic Internet plan here.