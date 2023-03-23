Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center hosting mental health awareness breakfast

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UnityPoint Health – Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, partnering with Allen Foundation, will host the annual Mental Health Awareness breakfast on Friday, May 12.
The breakfast will be held at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls from 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
This year’s event is being called “Breakfast With Bette” in honor of Bette Wubbena, the former director of events for Grow Cedar Valley.
This year’s breakfast will be the fourth-annual event and has attracted at least 500 participants and advocates each year. The events have raised more than $177,000 that has gone directly to enhancing services at Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center in Waterloo.
Proceeds will benefit mental health services in the Cedar Valley at a time of significant increases in depression, grief, loss and other mental health conditions.
May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and the event will feature a panel discussion with mental health professionals. Alongside emcees John Huff and Amy Wienands, the panel will include:
- Manraj Padda, MD – psychiatrist, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center
- Alyssa Fruchenicht, LISW – school-based mental health provider, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center
- Cami Smalley, MA – author, founder of Guided Resilience and wellness coach
- Martin Edwards, PhD, LMFT, LMHC – licensed marriage and family therapist, Cedar Falls Counseling Advocates
- Joe Leibold – police chief, crisis intervention team, Waterloo Police Department
- Jordan Dunn, LISW – IADC certified addictions counselor, Pathways Behavioral Services
Tickets are on sale for $50 each ($35 for students) or $350 for a table of eight. Deadline is Thursday, April 20. Contact the Allen Foundation at (319) 274-6710 for more information or to purchase tickets.