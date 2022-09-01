Black Hawk County sees increased levels of West Nile Virus

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Black Hawk County Public Health Dept. is reporting increased levels of West Nile Virus in adult mosquitos.
According to the CDC, 1 in 5 people will develop symptoms including fever, body aches, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and skin rash.
To prevent West Nile Virus, people should look for potential mosquito breeding areas around the house. Preventative steps include:
- Remove/turn over containers, buckets, wheelbarrows, etc. that may accumulate water.
- Removing old/used tires to prevent water accumulation.
- Change water in bird baths, wading pools etc. at least once a week.
- Cover rain barrels and unchlorinated pools to prevent mosquito access.