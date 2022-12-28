Black Hawk County Gaming Association announces grant recipients

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Black Hawk County Gaming Association Board of Directors have announced their FY23 Fall grant cycle recipients.
“We realize the effort and time it takes to cultivate meaningful projects in our community. It’s never an easy decision, but we’re proud to partner with these organizations as they work to create opportunities for Black Hawk County residents,” said Board President Eric Johnson in a press release.
Here are the recipients:
- Cedar Valley Kids - $300,000
- Friends of the Waterloo Public Library - $96,000
- 24/7 BLAC - $54,000
- House of Hope - $36,000
- City of Evansdale - $34,000
- Salvation Army - $23,814
- Jesse Cosby Center - $20,000
- Impact Foundation - $5,000
The grand total of awards total $568,814.00.