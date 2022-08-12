Black Hawk County begins distributing monkeypox vaccines

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- As people line up for shots, public health departments across Eastern Iowa are starting to distribute the monkeypox vaccine.
According to the CDC, there have been 15 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Hawkeye state, two of which are in Eastern Iowa.
The Linn, Johnson and Black Hawk County Health Departments are providing vaccines. To get one, you need to complete a survey to determine if you meet the current recommendations to get a vaccine.
To be eligible for a vaccine dose, you do need to be at least 18 years old, had male to male sex, or be in close contact with someone who has monkeypox.
The health department has worked with community partners to reach those at the highest risk for monkeypox and spread the word about the vaccine.
"As people are out in the community, they may see postcard-sized flyers that have a QR code on them that will take them right to the interest survey," Black Hawk County Public Health Department Deputy Director Kaitlin Emrich said. "We've distributed those in the community to a handful of partners that we think will be able to reach our target population."
Black Hawk County Public Health held a community vaccination clinic on Friday and is hosting another on Monday. Just like when the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, there are limited numbers of doses and appointments available. You can get the vaccine through your health care providers.
"The distribution process has been quick, and offering this vaccine clinic has been a very short turnaround," Emrich said. "Luckily, we had some experience with putting clinics together, so we're able to pull it together and offer it in a short time."
While monkeypox is often transmitted through close, intimate contact, Emrich emphasized there are other ways it can spread, and it is not only affecting men who have sex with other men.
"Monkeypox is not only affecting one community. It can affect really anyone who has contact with the virus," she said. "It's not something that everyone is at risk right now. However, we're monitoring it very closely as an emerging infectious disease in our community."
Iowa currently has a short supply of vaccines. As of Aug. 10, 2,569 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been allocated by Iowa, and the state has ordered 1,441 doses.
Emrich said Black Hawk County has 40 doses, but they expect to get more as supply increases.
This week, the Biden Administration said it wants to use a new strategy to stretch its supply of the monkeypox vaccine. Under the new plan, providers will put smaller dose shots into one's skin rather than under it. That allows each dose to vaccinate up to five people and stretch out the supply. Emrich said they are continually adjusting their approach based on the latest information from the CDC but are not doing so for the clinics either today or Monday.
"Once that gets fully approved and the guidance changes, then we'll adapt our strategy to reflect that," she said.
As of Friday afternoon, Emrich said there were as many as 15 slots still open for Monday's vaccine clinic.
"If there is anyone out there that's interested, we encourage them to fill out that survey, and we'll get them linked to an appointment if there's still some open," Emrich said. "If not, we will still take their information and contact them once more vaccine is available."
You can find a link to the interest survey here.