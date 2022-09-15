Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Waterloo & Dubuque

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In the wake of the announcement that Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing several stores nationwide, a list obtained by KWWL confirms that Waterloo and Dubuque store locations are among the stores set to close.
Dozens of other stores are set to close across the country, including in states of New York, California, Illinois, Texas, and several more.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the chain plans to close 150 stores and reduce its workforce by as much as 20%.
There is no reportable timeline as to when the Waterloo and Dubuque stores will officially close.