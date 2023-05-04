9-month-old killed and woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack; dog put down

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 9-month-old baby was killed and a woman was left seriously injured in a dog attack in Waterloo on Thursday morning. Since then, the dog has been put down.
According to police, the report of the dog attack was received around 7:22 a.m. The incident happened along Scott Avenue between Downing and Sager Street.
Waterloo Police say that a 49-year-old woman was flown to the University of Iowa hospital for serious injuries. The 9-month-old child was declared dead inside the home, where the attack happened.
The dog was picked up by animal control, and according to police, has been put down. It has been sent to ISU for further testing purposes.
They say that the dog was boxer/hound mix and that it is neutered.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and the names of the victims are not being released at this time.
