700th gun seized by the Violent Crime Apprehension Team since 2009

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) in Waterloo seized their 700th gun this week since its creation in 2009. The team is under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department.
In a Facebook post from the Waterloo Police Department, they explain that the detectives operate as Task Force Officers with the US Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
”VCAT and the officers that assist them work relentlessly to prevent violent crimes and apprehend violent offenders,” said Interim Chief of Police Joe Leibold. “The hard work of the officers assigned to the Unit and every local, State and Federal law enforcement officer who has assisted them in this mission is the reason for their success, we thank them all for their hard work and support.”
Several of these gun seizures have led to federal prosecution and convictions in the northeast Iowa area, according to the Police Department.