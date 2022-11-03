$500 reward for return of missing Evansdale husky last seen Sunday

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - An Evansdale family is offering a $500 reward for the return of their missing Husky.
According to a post on Facebook, the dog, Ace, is missing from the Casebeer neighborhood. His owners say he is on special medication and a prescription dog food for his kidney disease, which makes his return all the more urgent.
The family says they will offer the $500 reward no matter the circumstances if returned. Owners describe Ace as a husky/retriever mix. He also has one ear that stands up while the other lays down.
Ace was not wearing his collar when he was last seen.
The family posted about a possible citing of a husky that was hit on mile marker 71 along I-380 on Sunday.
The city of Elk Run has gotten involved with the search, sharing a post about the missing pup on Facebook earlier this week.
Anyone who sees Ace or may have seen him recently, is asked to call this number: 319-290-7150 or 319-610-8480.