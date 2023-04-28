4 years since unsolved death of Micalla Rettinger

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Friday marks four years since UNI graduate and softball player Micalla Rettinger was shot and killed while driving in Waterloo. Four years later, and there are still many unanswered questions regarding her death.
Rettinger was driving on Highway 218 between Waterloo and Cedar Falls when a bullet came through the driver-side window. The bullet also hurt her boyfriend, who survived.
No arrest has been made in her death, though there is still an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives continue to follow up on tips and leads in hopes of solving Rettinger's killing.
Rettinger left a large impact on the Cedar Valley community, which you can read about here.
There is a $58,000 reward for any information involving her death.