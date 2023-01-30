 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

2023 Irish Fest dates announced

  • Updated
2023 Irish Fest logo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 17th annual Irish Fest will take place from August 4-6, 2023 in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo.

The festival will have a variety of events, shops, music performances, food, drinks, and more. Here's some of what you can expect:

  • Live Music on 7 Stages
  • Family Fun & Learning Area
  • Irish Cultural Area
  • ShamRock N Fun Run
  • High Nelly Bicycle Ride
  • Workshops for Irish Dance, Music, Language and Culture
  • Whiskey Tasting
  • Rugby Tournament
  • Highland Games
  • Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Ride
  • Outdoor Catholic Mass on Sunday
  • Celtic Vendors
  • Food and Drink

A dedicated Iowa Irish Fest app is expected to arrive by early March.

"Through the app, you will be able to view a full events schedule, the fest map, manage your classes and workshops and so much more! Keep an eye out for the official launch date of the Iowa Irish Fest app!"