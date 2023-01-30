2023 Irish Fest dates announced

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 17th annual Irish Fest will take place from August 4-6, 2023 in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo.
The festival will have a variety of events, shops, music performances, food, drinks, and more. Here's some of what you can expect:
- Live Music on 7 Stages
- Family Fun & Learning Area
- Irish Cultural Area
- ShamRock N Fun Run
- High Nelly Bicycle Ride
- Workshops for Irish Dance, Music, Language and Culture
- Whiskey Tasting
- Rugby Tournament
- Highland Games
- Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Ride
- Outdoor Catholic Mass on Sunday
- Celtic Vendors
- Food and Drink
A dedicated Iowa Irish Fest app is expected to arrive by early March.
"Through the app, you will be able to view a full events schedule, the fest map, manage your classes and workshops and so much more! Keep an eye out for the official launch date of the Iowa Irish Fest app!"