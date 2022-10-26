2022 Trick-or-Treat times in Eastern Iowa

(KWWL) -- Halloween is upon us, and with it, comes the annual trick-or-treating. However, some cities are designating different dates and times for the official Halloween festivity.
Here's a comprehensive list of trick-or-treat times across major cities in the KWWL viewing area:
Waterloo/Cedar Falls: Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Main Street Waterloo Event: Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. - Noon
Cedar Falls Community Main Street: Monday, October 31 from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m.
Iowa City/Coralville: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.
North Liberty: Monday, October 31 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Marion: Monday, October 31 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at City Hall, though city-wide trick-or-treating should end around 8:00 p.m.
Dubuque: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Dyersville: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Waverly: Monday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids: No dedicated city-wide trick-or-treat times
If you would like to add your city's trick-or-treat times, contact KWWL at news@kwwl.com.