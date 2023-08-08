18-year-old cited in Black Hawk County rollover crash

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 18-year-old was injured in a rollover crash in La Porte City on Tuesday, with authorities citing him with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1000 block of Main Road in La Porte City around 11:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered that Noah Kepford was traveling northbound when he lost control while navigating a curve. The vehicle struck a sign and then overturned into a ditch.
Kepford was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. A minor passenger who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.