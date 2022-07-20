18-year-old charged after drag racing on Highway 58 in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - One 18-year-old was charged Tuesday night after Cedar Falls Police responded to two cars drag racing on Highway 58 near Greenhill Rd.
One officer saw a white car and dark colored truck drag racing south on Highway 58 around 9:30 p.m.
The officer tried to stop both vehicles, but the white car continued driving and going over 100 mph. The driver of the white car managed to elude the police.
Police managed to identify the white car driver on Wednesday as 18-year-old Andrew Winters. Winters was arrested and charged with Eluding, Drag Racing, Reckless Driving and Speeding.
Below is a map of the approximate area where the incident took place.