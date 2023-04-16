1600 MidAmerican customers without power in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - More than 1600 MidAmerican customers in Waterloo are without power on this cold, windy and snowy Sunday evening.
As of 7:00 PM, MidAmerican reports 1,619 of the 44,549 customers it services in Black Hawk County don't have power.
According to MidAmerican, crews have identified an overhead wire that broke and became detached near a substation that is close to Crossroads Mall.
MidAmerican said its crews are working to repair the overhead line, but it is not clear if that is the only issue that caused the power to go out for folks at 6:12 p.m.
A total of 3,689 Iowans are currently without power.
Some MidAmerican customers also do not have power in Page County, along the Iowa-Missouri border in Southwest Iowa. 1,247 of the 7,328 MidAmerican customers are in the dark.
Up in Allamakee County, more than 450 Alliant Energy customers are also in the dark.
