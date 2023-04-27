160-year-old clock donated to Grout Museum in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 160-year-old clock has found its way home to Waterloo, with the great granddaughter of a local businessman donating the piece of history to the Grout Museum this week.
Cindy Parson's great grandfather moved to Waterloo in the 1870s to open "LS Parsons Music and Jewelry House."
On Wednesday, the store's historic jeweler's regulator clock standing at 9.5 feet tall arrived in several pieces at the Grout Museum.
Parsons said that, "I thought it needed to come home so, it's home."
She elaborated, "This was his clock. It keeps perfect time. It has always worked from the day that he got it and it's still working... I've been told from when I was little that this was the first music and jewelry store west of the Mississippi and it was right here in Waterloo. It was my great grandfather's jewelry store."
The clock was put back together once all the parts arrived. Parsons said that it's traveled to Texas and Washington state until it safely found its way home.