15-year-old charged in Waterloo shots-fired incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges from a shots-fired incident in Waterloo on Tuesday night.
Police say they received a shots-fired call around the area of Lincoln Street and Arlington Street.
Upon arrival, witnesses told police that they saw suspects running into a residence on Lincoln Street. Officers secured the residence and were given consent to search it.
A handgun was found during the search.
Following interviews, a 15-year-old was charged with the following:
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- Ineligible to carry a weapon
- Reckless use of a firearm
No injuries were reported in the incident.