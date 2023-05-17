 Skip to main content
15-year-old charged in Waterloo shots-fired incident

Waterloo Police

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges from a shots-fired incident in Waterloo on Tuesday night.

Police say they received a shots-fired call around the area of Lincoln Street and Arlington Street.

Upon arrival, witnesses told police that they saw suspects running into a residence on Lincoln Street. Officers secured the residence and were given consent to search it.

A handgun was found during the search.

Following interviews, a 15-year-old was charged with the following:

  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Ineligible to carry a weapon
  • Reckless use of a firearm

No injuries were reported in the incident.