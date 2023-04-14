Waterloo Youth City Council takes mental health concerns to Iowa Legislators

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
One in five Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime.
That's why the focus is on mental health for members of the Waterloo Youth City Council.
The local high school students, representing East, West, Expo and Columbus, recently went right to Iowa State Legislators in Des Moines.
Carol Luce, Co-Director of the Waterloo Youth City Council, says their goal is to pass file HF 602, which has passed the Iowa House and now sits in the Iowa Senate.
Luce says, "This is the second year we've been back to advocate on behalf of youth mental health. It's to get a Q-R. code or telephone number to be put on the back of every student I.D. in high school. We would like this to go across the state."
One of the Youth City Council members who made the trip was Bailey Hollaway.
Bailey says he loved the experience. "One thing I learned is everyone has a story down there. They may be politicians but they're everyday people just like us. There are some stories you got to hear by going down and asking them, 'Hey, would you mind supporting this.' It's just one of those things you get to have more one-on-one connections with them."
When he created the Waterloo Youth City Council 5 years ago, Mayor Quention Hart said he wanted to make sure Waterloo young people have a voice. Bailey believes that is happening.
He says, "I think we did have the voice and i think we still do. We caught attention of a lot of people down there and, I will say, not just
the Legislators. We had people reach out to us at different outreach events that we have gone through about mental health and
suicide and have tried reaching back out to us and have been successful in thinking about instituting what we have done as far as in their own schools."
The Waterloo Youth City Council works with Your Life Iowa in getting the word out about mental health issues. Several Public Service Announcements are airing on radio and television stations.
Carol Luce and Bailey Hollaway stop by KWWL-TV to talk about the trip to the Iowa Legislature for this week's edition of The Steele Report.