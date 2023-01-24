WATERLOO(KWWL)--Waterloo West Girls Basketball star Sahara Williams makes the McDonalds all-American team. The future Oklahoma Sooner is a first team all-state player and is the 23rd ranked recruit nationally by EspnW.
Waterloo West Star Sahara Williams to play in McDonald's All-American Game
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
