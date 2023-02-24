 Skip to main content
Waterloo West Beats CR Wash 75-64 in 4A Boys Substate Basketball

WATERLOO(KWWL)--Waterloo West rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Cedar Rapids Washington 75-64 in a 4A Boys Substate Basketball semifinal. West trailed 37-30 at halftime but outscored the Warrior 12-4 to open the third quarter. West(17-5) also beat Washington(13-10) during the regular season.  The Wahawks will face West Des Moines Valley in the 4A Substate championship game.

