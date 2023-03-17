Waterloo to host inaugural Iowa Eats Food & Drink Festival April 1 at the Waterloo Convention Center

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
It's shaping up to be an event like no other in downtown Waterloo.
The inaugural Iowa Eats Food and Drink Festival is coming to the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday, April 1. No April Fools about this big event.
It's already being bill as the largest food festival in Iowa with some 60 vendors already signed up to participate.
The one-day indoor festival will be a fundraiser for the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, based in Waterloo.
Silos Executive Director, Cara Miller, says, "Silos and Smokestacks has been looking for a long time for an event that raises money for us and helps support our work, that meets our mission, which is to tell and preserve the story of American Agriculture. We thought, what better than a food and drink festival with all Iowa products. We know in the State of Iowa, there are great products that you never have to leave the state to eat well. We're featuring all Iowa grown agriculture food and beverages."
Check out the Iowa Eats Food and Drink Festival on Facebook.
Cara says it's all happening on Saturday, April 1, in a one-day event at the Waterloo Convention Center.
"It's April 1st from 11:00 to 5:00 and people will have an opportunity to taste both food and drinks, and to learn some skills. Tickets are just $10."
"You can buy them either online, or come to our Silos and Smokestacks
office at 305 West Park Avenue and purchase them there as well. Of course, they are also available at the door. You don't need an advance ticket to get in, just come that day and get it at the door and come on in or stop by our office at 305 West Park and you can pick up a ticket there as well. The simplest thing is going online at www.iowaeatsfestival.com."
JayJay Goodvin of The Iowa Gallivant will serve as emcee for the event.
JayJay says, "I will be buzzing all over the place that day. One thing I'm looking forward to talking about, is not only is there going to be great folks in the area in the Cedar Valley, Cedar Rapids, and all around Iowa. We're going all over the map with a lot of these folks coming in."
JayJay adds, "We have the Stensland Family Farms coming in from Sioux Falls. This is how far the Iowa Eats Festival is branching out. We already work with a lot of folks through The Iowa Gallivant that are going to be here at the Iowa Eats Festival. It's going to be great to be entertaining them and the folks who are coming in to eat, drink, and just have a great time here in downtown
Waterloo."
Care says there will really be something for everyone at the Iowa Eats Festival.
"There will be demonstrations and we have three breakout rooms called The Kitchen, The Bar, and The Meat Locker. There will be demonstrations that people can learn how to make a great martini or how to make a great Roux, if you're wondering how to do that. In The Meat Locker, our partner site for Silos and Smokestacks, Hawkeye Buffalo Ranch, will be teaching folks how to properly cook bison. So, not only you can have a good food experience with eating and drinking, but, you get to learn something new.".
Congress authorized The Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area in 1996, after some locals got it started in Waterloo, says Cara.
"There was a group of what we call the "Kitchen Table 7." Local folks in Waterloo who recognized, in the late '80's, the need to promote agriculture and bring it to the forefront and help people understand the importance of
it in our country and in our state. So, we were established as a National Heritage Area. We don't own land, and it's not like a National Park, like a big piece of land. We work within a region and tell the story of that region."
She adds, :Our boundaries run from Des Moines, 80-East to Davenport and I-35 north up to the Minnesota border. So, within those 37 counties, we have 110 partner sites that are all telling the story of American agriculture. They range from sites that are totally run by volunteers, small sites that tell historical stories, to much larger sites like Living History Farm in Polk County. They are one of our partner sites."
"The Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque is also one of our sites. Then, we have small sites up in Clarion which tells the story of the 4-H House that got started and Hawkeye Buffalo Ranch. We have wineries, and areas right around here in Waterloo, like the Waterloo Center For the Arts has a piece of their museum that tells an agriculture story and the Grout Museum."
JayJay Goodvin, who started The Iowa Gallivant as a family scrapbooking project in 2014, says he will be visiting all 110 Silos locations as part of an Iowa Gallivant 2-year project.
"We're going to visit them just in the similar way that we visit a lot of
communities and places throughout the Iowa and the Midwest.
We will go to these historic spots in the Silos and Smokestacks National
Heritage Area. We will be talking about the historic importance for all of these
historic sites."
Jay adds, "There is a community that is involved with these places and we want to talk about where to stop for a great meal, where there might be some other public areas like a county park and hiking trails and other places to experience that are around these national historical areas within the Silos and Smokestacks National Historic Area. It's going to be a big project, but that's what we do. We love to travel and we're going to be able to do all of them within a two-year period."
Cara Miller and JayJay Goodvin stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the First Annual Iowa Eats Food and Drink Festival for this week's edition of The Steele Report.