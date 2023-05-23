Waterloo to host Foster Youth Graduation Party at Van G. Miller Center June 1

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) It's another important graduation party, and you're invited to attend on Thursday, June 1, in downtown Waterloo.
Just as Radiant Church in Cedar Rapids did a few days ago, Waterloo will host a graduation celebration party for local foster care teens graduating from high school this spring.
The 15th annual Waterloo event will be held at Hawkeye's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in downtown Waterloo, 4-5:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 1. The Center is located at 120 Jefferson Street.
Donations for the graduates are currently being accepted through SuccessLink to give the seven graduating foster care youth a nice send off as they 'Age-Out' of Iowa's Foster Care system which they reach age 18.
The Iowa Child Advocacy Board plays a key role in advocating for Iowa children in foster care, along with CASA's, Court Appointed Child Advocates across the state.
Longtime CASA Volunteer, Ellen Vanderloo, says, "This is actually the 15th party that we will be having for youths graduating: It all started 16 years ago when we became aware that there was a young man that was in the foster care system graduating from high school. He didn't have anybody to celebrate with, so he went out and bought his own cake and brought it to the social services office and had a little party impromptu with the social workers there."
It's been happening ever since for foster care youth graduating from high school.
Four Oaks After Care Specialist, Rachel Meeks, says foster youth have the option of participating in the After Care program, if they choose to do so.
"That's the purpose of After Care, to join with these youths that are aging out and meeting with them everybody, even before they turn 18. Helping them create a plan on where they want to live, go to school, and work, and just helping with the transition of becoming an adult and being a support person for them."
Ellen and Rachel stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the foster youth graduation party for this week's edition of The Steele Report.