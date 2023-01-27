 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday
- latest forecast trending northward...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern
Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east-
west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors,
where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible,
especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this
morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the
warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the
latest forecast updates.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as
low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Waterloo stabbing victim identified, investigation continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Waterloo Stabbing

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Police in Waterloo are still asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a stabbing death in the 500 block of Dawson St. 

Officials confirmed Waterloo man Mack Bass, 56, died at a local hospital from his injuries after being discovered around 1:45 Thursday morning. 

Waterloo Police Capt. Jason Feaker says officers were in the area after hearing a vandalism report. At this time, it's unclear what led up to the incident and police have not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story. 

