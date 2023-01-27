Waterloo stabbing victim identified, investigation continues

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Police in Waterloo are still asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a stabbing death in the 500 block of Dawson St.
Officials confirmed Waterloo man Mack Bass, 56, died at a local hospital from his injuries after being discovered around 1:45 Thursday morning.
Waterloo Police Capt. Jason Feaker says officers were in the area after hearing a vandalism report. At this time, it's unclear what led up to the incident and police have not identified any suspects.
This is a developing story.